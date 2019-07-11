Aggravated robbery, Gisborne



Police are investigating the robbery of the Red Door Liquor store in the Ballance Street Village shopping centre in Ormond Road last night.

The disguised offender, believed to be a male, entered the shop at about 7pm last night.

"He threatened the male shopkeeper and made off with a quantity of cash," said acting-Detective Sergeant Glen Yule.

"He was last seen heading on foot along Ormond Road towards Hall Street."

Detective Sergeant Yule said the shop proprietor was not injured in any way in the robbery, though he was shaken up by what happened.

"We believe this offender hung about the wider shopping area for some time before entering, and so we want to hear from anyone who was in that area before 7pm last night and afterwards."

The offender was wearing a hoodie, and had his face covered.

"He was of skinny build, about 70-80kgs and of medium height."

Police have been viewing CCTV footage of the incident as part of their inquiry.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

