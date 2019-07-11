Slight delays and cancellations, Hutt Valley and Kapiti Line

HVL/MEL/KPL: We are experiencing some slight delays and cancellations on Hutt Valley and Kapiti Lines

Valid from: 11/07/2019 11:30am

Due to an earlier incident near Wellington that is currently under investigation services departing from and arriving in Wellington are experiencing slight delays

Update 12:50pm.

Background information:

At approximately 10:30am we experienced an incident that is still under investigation which damaged a set of points outside the Wellington Railway station. We currently do not have access to platforms 1 - 5. The damaged points are currently being assessed and we will update you once we have confirmed that we will have access to all of our platforms.

Please be aware that services will not be departing from their regular platforms this afternoon. Check departure boards and listen for platform announcements at Wellington Railway Station before you travel.

Line-specific information:

Hutt Valley Line:

• The 12:40pm service from Upper Hutt to Wellington is cancelled. Alternative service departs Upper Hutt at 1:00pm.

Melling Line:

• Services are experiencing slight delays







Wairarapa Line:

• The 12:45pm service from Wellington to Masterton has been replaced by buses between Wellington and Masterton.

Kapiti Line:

• The 12:33pm service from Wellington to Waikanae is cancelled. Alternative service departs Wellington at 12:53pm

• The 12:40pm service from Waikanae to Wellington is cancelled. Alternative service departs Waikanae at 1:00pm.

Johnsonville Line:

• Services on the Johnsonville Line have not been affected.

Please bear with us while we attempt to get services back to their scheduled timetables.





