Police respond to water rescue incident in Far North

Police and emergency services are responding to a water rescue incident in the Hokianga Harbour, in the Far North District.

Police were notified about 12.10pm today to reports a boat with three people on board had capsized while crossing over the bar.

Two people have been rescued by a passing boat and are being taken to Opononi to be assessed and treated by ambulance.

One person is still unaccounted for.

Coastguard and Coastguard’s Air Patrol and other emergency services have arrived on scene to help in the search.

Several private vessels are also assisting with the search.

A further update will be provided once more information becomes available.

