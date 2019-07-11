Speed limit changes; Ratanui/Mazengarb intersection upgrade

Speed limit changes come into effect for Kāpiti local roads

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is advising motorists that new speed limits for 47 rural roads and three village centres (Paekākāriki, Raumati South and Raumati Beach) will come into effect next week.

Group Manager Infrastructure Services, Sean Mallon, says the changes were decided by Council following consultation with communities earlier in the year.

“We’ll be putting up new and updated signs from Monday 15 July, and they should all be in place by the end of the week. We’d like motorists to keep an eye out for them.”

“Once the signs are in, the speed limits will be enforceable by law and we hope everyone does their bit to help make these roads safer for all users.”

Mr Mallon says the new limits are about improving road safety and take into account safety risk, the roadside environment and how the road is currently used. They were also set in accordance with national rules and guidelines for speed limits administered by the NZ Transport Agency.

The Transport Agency’s Regional Transport Systems Manager Mark Owen says he is pleased about the level of support for speed changes and the discussion being had on road safety in the region.

“Communities from across the region have highlighted that speed is a concern and it’s great to see our council partners taking steps to address this. The Transport Agency is also working to address speed because we know that speed is the number one factor in determining whether people survive a crash.”







The full list of speed limit changes and the rationale for each is available on Council’s website.

Upgrades to Ratanui Road/Mazengarb Road intersection to begin next week

Next week the Council will begin works to improve traffic flow at the Ratanui Road/Mazengarb Road intersection in Paraparaumu.

“It’s a busy road and a major link between the Paraparaumu and Waikanae communities, so we’ll be building a roundabout to ease traffic congestion,” says Access and Transport Manager, Glen O’Connor.

“We’ll also be widening the foot path and installing crossing points on either side for pedestrians, including the many Paraparaumu College students who travel to school that way.”

Mr O’Connor says the upgrades should take four or five months to complete, depending on the weather.

“Please take care when driving in the area and allow a little more time for your journey. We’ll have traffic management, and alternative routes for pedestrians in place during the works.”

“This is a major intersection on an important road linking the Waikanae and Paraparaumu communities. We’re pleased to be getting the works underway.”

Council will provide updates on the progress of the upgrades as we go – check out our website, signup to our weekly e-newsletter or follow us on Facebook. Alternatively you can send your email address to roadingprojects@kapiticoast.govt.nz for fortnightly updates on the project.





