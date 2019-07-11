Community Zero waste hui and awards

It’s back to the future for Auckland’s zero waste movement, with the 2019 Zero Waste Hui and Awards taking place on the 18th of July at Smales Farm, Takapuna. This year the theme is “Back to the Future”: drawing on the practices of our ancestors to provide future solutions for a zero waste Tāmaki Makaurau.

Kaipātiki Project is partnering with Auckland Council, Para Kore ki Tamaki and Pacific Vision Aotearoa, to host the event. In the middle of Plastic Free July and following the plastic bag ban, the hui and awards are another important milestone accelerating the movement towards a zero waste Tāmaki Makaurau.

“The Hui and Awards is a celebration of what’s being done, and an opportunity to come together to get inspiration for the year ahead.” Says Kaipātiki Project Chair, Charmaine Bailie.

Ms Bailie encourages everyone to nominate people who are making a difference to minimise waste in their communities and beyond. “There are many people working hard in communities to reduce waste in creative ways. They deserve acknowledgement”, she says.

There is growing awareness about the need for kiwis to minimise their waste and find local ways of turning waste into resources.

“Now more than ever, Kiwis want to do better. The innovative work happening on the ground in communities shows this. But to move forward the best we can, we have to also look back”, Bailie says.

To register attendance and nominate local heroes for a Zero Waste award, go to http://kaipatiki.org.nz/events. Registrations close on Sunday 14 July. Nominations close Monday 15 July.

