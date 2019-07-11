Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

C&R selects winning team for Whau Local Board

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 4:17 pm
Communities and Residents (C&R) is excited to announce its winning team to contest the Whau Local Board in the 2019 Auckland local elections. Running on the C&R ticket are local residents Alston D’Silva, Gisa Dr Moses Faleolo, Jitesh Ganatra, Sandra Paterson, Anne Riley, John Subritzky and Sara Watson.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside a strong team of local advocates who are deeply rooted in their communities. The residents of Kelston, Avondale, New Lynn, Green Bay, Rosebank, New Windsor and Blockhouse Bay should be confident that their views will be well represented,” says C&R Whau Council Candidate Tracy Mulholland.

Alston D’Silva has lived in the Whau local board area with his family for 18 years. He is a local small business owner in IT and childcare and an associate member of the New Lynn Returned Services Association. Alston understands the accountability and service that is required from Council to deliver for its communities. He will be a strong advocate for the protection of green spaces, better footpaths, reliable council services and accessible public transport.

Gisa Dr Moses Faleolo is a New Zealand-born Sāmoan with paramount high chief status. He has lived in West Auckland his whole life with his wife and now two children. Gisa Moses' experience ranges from helping vulnerable people as a social worker, to community regeneration and providing advice on local and central government policy development. He is a member of the Avondale Returned Services Association and an elected member of Kelston Boys High School Board of Trustees. Gisa Moses has a strong track record on achieving community expectations and is committed to delivering Whau’s pioneering Pacific Peoples Plan, Avondale and New Lynn regeneration, and economic development.



Jitesh Ganatra has lived in the Whau Local Board area with his family for 18 years and works in supply chain management. For many years, Jitesh has worked closely with various local Indian communities and temples, and will be a strong voice for Whau’s many communities. As a local board member, Jitesh will focus on safer neighbourhoods, supporting small business, and an accessible public transport system.

Sandra Paterson is a local resident, owning and operating a family business in Avondale for over 40 years. As a long-term business owner, Sandra understands the effect of Council's decisions on local business and the importance of such decisions to the community as a whole. Sandra will be a strong advocate for the protection of Whau’s unique character in this time of growth, and will stand for greater transparency, accountability and service to the community through teamwork.

Anne Riley is a lifelong Whau resident who brings a range of experience and talents to the team. She is currently active on the boards of a number of local organisations, bringing extensive non-profit experience to the team. Anne is passionate about community service, fostering greater wellbeing, providing local residents with a voice, and the unique Whau natural environment. She was born and bred in Avondale, then moved to New Lynn where she raised her own family.

John Subritzky’s life experience, skills and community involvement will be an asset to the Whau Local Board. He offers over 40 years professional experience in property in Lynfield and works closely with faith-based organisations seeking better outcomes for youth and men. As a local board member, John will work hard to deliver community spaces that residents can be proud of, advocate for greater accessibility within the area, and support the growth of local businesses and town centres. John and his wife Kerrie are the dedicated publishers of the local paper Beacon BHB.

Sara Watson is a long-time local resident and business owner who grew up in Blockhouse Bay. For the last 20 years, Sara has been heavily involved in community governance on a voluntary basis and is committed to providing the communities and residents of Whau a strong local voice. She will work hard to improve green spaces, advance the economic development of local business, and will listen to the needs of the community. Sara is the current Chairwoman of The Blockhouse Bay Community Centre Committee and has held this position for 5 years.

