Police appeal for information after Clutha sheep killings

Police are appealing for information following the discovery of sheep deliberately shot on a farm in the Kaiwera area of Clutha.

Yesterday, 10 July, three sheep were discovered by a farmer either dead or dying of gunshot wounds in a paddock near a public roadside.

Police believe the shooting may have occurred at some point over the past weekend, meaning the animals would have suffered immensely in that time.

Police are also seeking information after receiving reports about gunshot damage done to letterboxes in the area over the past several months.

Police urge anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area to contact Constable Andy Denny of Clinton Police on 03 419 9060, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

