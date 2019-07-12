Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New cemetery fees incorporated into adoption Handbook

Friday, 12 July 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

New cemetery fees incorporated into adoption of Cemeteries Handbook 2019

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Community and Services Committee has adopted the Cemeteries Handbook 2019, incorporating new cemetery fees consulted on as part of the Community Facilities Funding Policy (CFFP) review undertaken in December 2018.

The Cemeteries Handbook 2019 will be implemented from 1 August 2019 and includes changes to make headstones and monuments more robust, promote good Health and Safety practices for sextons and contractors, and reduce the number of non-compliant headstones.

Fee changes will also take effect from 1 August 2019, including a simpler structure and price list, and the inclusion of maintenance fees with internment fees.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete said the changes strike a fair balance between reflecting national benchmarks and delivering specific requirements for the district’s communities.

“While I acknowledge there have been some increases in fees, this allows us to future proof a key community service and improve cemetery processes,” Dr Cloete said.

“In contrast, some services remain as they were. Most notably, we felt it was important that fees for baby and children’s burials and ash internments remain unchanged, and continue to be well below nationally benchmarked levels.”

Specific changes implemented in the Cemeteries Handbook 2019 are as follows:

· Only Monumental Masons may install headstones and cemetery monuments in cemeteries, and they must hold a New Zealand certificate in Stonemasonry (Level 4) and/or be a part of the New Zealand Master Monumental Masons (NZMMM).

· Headstones and monuments must comply with the New Zealand Standard Headstones and Cemetery Monuments (NZ4242:2018).

· Operating hours are now specific to summer and winter hours to ensure good health and safety practices for sextons.


ENDS.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 