Volunteers needed for Papakura Stream Community Planting Day

Friday, 12 July 2019, 10:24 am
Get the kids planting trees these school holidays.

An opinion poll this year found that water pollution was the number one concern for New Zealanders. This Colmar Brunton poll* found that 82% of respondents were extremely or very concerned about the issue, rating higher than both living costs and the health system. And they should be concerned because 94% of rivers in urban areas and 82% of rivers in pastoral farming areas in Aotearoa are not suitable for swimming in.*

*Colmar Brunton report for Fish and Game New Zealand 2018.

**Ministry for Environment - Environment Aotearoa Report 2019

But you can be part of the solution because multi award-winning charity Sustainable Coastlines is calling out for local businesses, whānau and volunteers to join forces for a special day of planting trees on Saturday 13th July at Trimdon Reserve, Papakura, Auckland.

The planting event will take place between 9:30am - 2pm, but feel free to come at anytime, and you’ll be provided with free tea & coffee, Phoenix drinks and a delicious lunch! It’s a great day out for all ages and an excellent way to entertain the kids in a meaningful way these school holidays.

“We are looking to plant 2,500 trees in collaboration with Pit Stop and Auckland Council, alongside the Papakura Stream, which flows to the Pahurehure inlet and into the Manukau Harbour. Last year we planted 3,000 trees in this same reserve, so we will have an awesome chance to check on their progress, whilst planting more further downstream,” says Sam Judd, Co-Founder of Sustainable Coastlines and former Young New Zealander of the Year.



This joint riparian restoration effort aims to help reduce pollution by soaking up runoff, controlling erosion by stabilising river banks, creating habitat for improving native biodiversity, and helps remove pollution from the atmosphere, directly addressing climate change.

“Cleaning up our waterways is an immense challenge,” says Judd. But connecting people with nature, educating them about the issues that New Zealand is facing around pollution in our waterways and allowing them to be part of the solution, is a great start”. The charity group – who picked up the most prestigious youth award for sustainability on the planet, last year - are well placed to bring people together.

The Auckland Council has provided eco-sourced native plants and trees for the project to enhance the much-loved public space at Trimdon Reserve. It’s always a great moment when locals come out and help us plant trees because the council can’t do this alone – we need everyone to help.

Judd says it is clear that tree planting has gained a lot of support in recent years and

the fact that so many diverse groups are getting behind it bodes well for the future.

“We would not be able to pull this off without the support of businesses like Pit Stop and local councils,” says Judd. “It really proves that many hands can make light work.”

“We are delighted to engage with our communities by enabling this collaborative restoration work. Working in conjunction with Sustainable Coastlines, to connect with people and get trees in the ground, is an excellent way to minimise the effects of pollution in our waterways,” says Chris Ring, Managing Director Pit Stop NZ.

Bring your family, friends and colleagues on Saturday 13th July to 118 Takanini School Road, Trimdon Reserve Area, Papakura, between 9:30am-2pm and we’ll arm you with all the knowledge and tools to get going.

Go to our website to register your place!

http://sustainablecoastlines.org/event/pit-stop-planting-day-at-trimdon-reserve/

