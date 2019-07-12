Chemical disposed of safely



Fire and Emergency New Zealand, along with the New Zealand Defence Force and Police, responded to a chemical incident in Dunedin this morning where some hydrazine monohydrate had crystalised.

The chemical was disposed of safely via a controlled detonation at the site by the New Zealand Defence Force around 9.45am this morning.

There were 14 Fire and Emergency personnel and five appliances in attendance, including a Specialist Hazmat Command Unit.

Police cordons have been stood down and Fire and Emergency crews have now left the site after cleaning up.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

