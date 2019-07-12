Council action on Titirangi chickens and rats

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 12 July 2019, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

The wild chickens in Titirangi Village are to be removed, with the capture and rehoming of the birds the preferred method of control.

The decision, made by Waitākere Ranges Local Board at its meeting on Thursday, follows an increase in the number of chickens roaming in the village, causing visible public health and safety issues, and concerns raised by residents and businesses about the issue.

It is also thought that a well-publicised increase in the number of rats in the area is as a direct result of the feeding of the chickens.

The board has agreed for staff to seek a contractor to carry out the removal of the chickens. Staff are also to develop options to invite public offers to rehome the captured chickens.

Best course of action
Waitākere Ranges Local Board Chair, Greg Presland says that removing the chickens entirely was the best course of action.

“Not only will the removal of the chickens fully remove all negative effects of the population, it will likely improve the rat problem as well.

“This has been an ongoing problem in Titirangi for a significant amount of time. In the past, attempts to control the issue by removing some, not all, of the chicken population has not worked.

"Therefore, after considering the report, we agreed that removing the entire population is the most effective solution. We also agreed to remove any new chickens that settle in the village.

“In doing so, we have agreed that the first option will be to rehome the chickens if possible, with work to get underway in order to ascertain if there are appropriate places that they can be rehomed.



Rehoming
“This could include being rehomed with members of the general public where possible, so we will keep the community updated as the project progresses.

“This is not as simple as it sounds as there are an estimated 100-200 birds, including newly hatched chickens, so capturing, and then finding homes for them all is a logistical challenge.

“However, the board is determined to take action on this issue, and we are pleased that we have been able to make this decision to deal with the situation that has been significantly disruptive to the community for too long.”

