Police seek witnesses to Mokotua crash, Southland



Police are seeking sightings of a silver Ford Falcon that was involved in a single vehicle crash on Gorge Road-Invercargill Highway, Mokotua, Southland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred between 1am and 5am in the morning on Tuesday, 9 July.

Two members of the public helped the uninjured occupants of the vehicle.

Police would like to speak with the people that helped along with anyone else that witnessed the crash.

People with information are asked to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 quoting file number 190710/4525.

