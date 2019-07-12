Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local elections candidate information day in Stratford

Friday, 12 July 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council


Candidate information meetings for people considering standing in the local authority and District Health Board elections are being held on Saturday 20 July 2019.

For those in the Stratford district, this is being held in the Stratford District Council Chambers, Miranda Street, Stratford at 12noon until 2pm.

If you have thought about local politics and having a say in the future of Stratford district, then find out more about standing as a candidate at this meeting.

“This is an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2019 elections to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected members. It’s also a chance to have any questions answered,” says Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne.

“We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in our communities to stand. The mayor and councillors are elected to be community leaders and to represent the views and interests of all Stratford citizens,” said Mr Hanne.

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll.

“We have an incredible pool of talent in the Stratford district – great New Zealanders who are already becoming leaders in our communities.”

“Standing for council is a great way to step up and have a real influence over the key issues affecting families, friends and communities in our district,” said Mr Hanne.

Nominations for candidates for the 10 positions available at Stratford District Council open on 19 July 2019 and close on 16 August 2019. Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the electoral officer by noon on Election Day, 12 October 2019.



For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.stratford.govt.nz, or pick up a Candidate Information Booklet from Stratford District Council or Stratford Library, visit www.vote2019.co.nz or contact the Taranaki electoral officer: Dale Ofsoske, 0800 922 822 dale.ofsoske@electionservices.co.nz

