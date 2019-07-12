Serious crash, South Waikato
Friday, 12 July 2019, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State
Highway 5, Tapapa, South Waikato.
The two-car crash
occurred about five kilometres east of Tirau about
2:30pm.
Initial indications are multiple people have
sustained serious injuries.
Traffic management is being
put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene.
