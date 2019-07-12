Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Green light for Craggy Range Track remediation

Friday, 12 July 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


An application by Hastings District Council for a resource consent to remediate the remaining sections of the Craggy Range track has been approved, although the decision can still be appealed.

The application was publicly notified in February this year and received 26 submissions, 23 of which were in support of the application.

A hearing was held over two days on June 11 and 12, and this week independent commissioners Paul Cooney and Rauru Kirikiri released their decision to grant consent for the works to be undertaken to reinstate the original contours of the land, and restore vegetation cover.

In making their decision the commissioners said that: “The council to its credit has apologised for the way it assessed the consent, that it intends to put in place better cultural governance processes, and that it has lodged this restoration application in response to calls from tangata whenua and others in the community for the track to be removed.

“From a Māori tikanga perspective, we find that if this application is granted it will go a long way towards rectifying the harm caused by the presence of the track on the fact of Te Mata and give proper recognition to the close ancestral relationship tangata whenua have with Te Mata Peak.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was pleased with the decision.

“This gives the council certainty around being able to remediate the remainder of the track, and allows the community to move on together.”

She said the announcement of a new park, Te Rongo Regional Park, planned to be developed on the Eastern side of Te Mata Peak, meant the area would become a space for the whole community and would be well cared for and looked after for future generations.



“It will become part of a large network of beautiful regional parks in our district and it’s wonderful it can be done as a partnership between the regional council, the iwi and hapū groups.”

As part of the remediation work the council will seek an archaeological authority prior to site works beginning.

The deadline for appeals to be lodged is Wednesday, July 31.

Until the appeal period ends no firm dates have been set for when work would begin.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 