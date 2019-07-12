C&R announces experienced team for Botany subdivision

Current Howick Local Board members Bob Wichman and Peter Young will stand as Communities and Residents (C&R) candidates for the Botany subdivision at this year's Auckland local elections. They are joined by new candidate and strong community advocate Nivedita Sharma Vij.

Nivedita Sharma Vij is a Botany local with 24 years experience as a NZ registered Health Professional. As a Clinical Health Coach Lead at Counties Manukau Health, Nivedita brings proven experience in senior management, customer service and delivering on community expectations. She is a Justice of the Peace, deputy chair of Manukau East Council of Social Services, Botany and Flat Bush Ethnic Association and Indian Kiwi Positive Ageing Group, and founder and co-chair of Muskaan Care Trust. As a local board member, Nivedita will ensure the voices of Botany's vibrant communities are included in decision making, as well as champion the preservation of Botany’s unique environment.



Bob Wichman has been a Howick Local Board member for the past 6 years and offers a wealth of experience in governance and local body politics. His public sector background includes being a Manukau City Councillor for 17 years and Economic Development and Corporate Government Committee Chairman. Bob will continue to be a strong voice for the residents of Botany, and will foster stronger communities, celebrate diversity, and ensure smart spending of rate-payer money. Bob has lived and worked in Botany with his wife, Dianne, for the past 15 years and is committed to shaping Botany into an accessible, safe and sustainable community.







Peter Young is a current Howick Local Board member, a Justice of the Peace, and a dedicated local voice. He founded the Botany and Flat Bush Ethnic Association and was President of the local Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple. Peter stands for happy and healthy communities. He has dedicated his past 20 years to supporting local residents and organisations and will continue to provide Botany with public leadership that's based on listening to the community and delivering projects and results, including the new Ormiston Town Centre. Peter is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

