HUHA ‘Supreme’ winner for Upper Hutt

Friday, 12 July 2019, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Congratulations to Helping You Help Animals (HUHA) who were announced as Supreme winner for Upper Hutt in the 2019 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.

HUHA are New Zealand’s leading no-kill animal shelter. Through their sanctuaries, they provide welfare for domestic and farm animals, wildlife and exotic animals such as zoo monkeys. They find homes and foster care for homeless, abandoned, seized, and abused animals—and they work closely with the wider community to provide education, support, and advocacy on animal welfare issues.

Every year, Wellington International Airport, Wellington Community Trust, and the five local councils come together to recognise the work carried out by community groups in the wider Wellington region. The focus of the Awards is to celebrate volunteers for their valuable contribution to their local community.

49 nominations were received for Upper Hutt across six categories. The category winners will go on to compete against winners from around the greater Wellington region at the regional finals in November.

Mayor Wayne Guppy, who hosted the Upper Hutt ceremony, commented, “We are incredibly thankful for our volunteers, without them, many opportunities and services that we have in our community would cease to exist. These awards are one of my favourite events of the year, as we acknowledge the hard work that they do and thank them for their wonderful and selfless contribution to our city. We are very lucky to have them!”

The winners on the night were:



Arts and Culture

• Winner: Raranga Whiriwhiri O Paparakau

• Runner-up: Writer’s Plot Bookshop

Education and Youth Development

• Winner: TAYDN (Te Awaikairangi Youth Development Network)

• Runner-up: Totara Park Playcentre

Health and Wellbeing

• Winner: My Life My Way

• Runner-up: Awaken Church

• Mayoral commendation: Upper Hutt Women’s Centre – Counselling

Heritage and Environment

• Winner: HUHA (Helping You Help Animals)

• Runner-up: Pest Free Upper Hutt

Sports and Leisure

• Winner: Upper Hutt Dog Training School

• Runner-up: Trentham United Harriers and Walkers

• Mayoral commendation: NTrailz

Rising Star

• Winner: Upper Hutt Start Up

• Runner-up: Create UH


