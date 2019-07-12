Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police unveil new Eagle helicopters for Air Support

Friday, 12 July 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police unveil new Eagle helicopters for Air Support Unit


New Zealand Police has officially unveiled its brand new fleet of Eagle helicopters at a launch event at Onehunga this afternoon.

From July 1st, the Police Air Support Unit will be serviced by three twin-engine Bell 429 helicopters, which replace the three AS355 squirrels previously in operation.

The change in aircraft follows the announcement of a new contractor, Advanced Flight Ltd, who was selected in late 2018 to supply helicopter services for our Air Support Unit.

The helicopters were officially unveiled at today’s ceremony by Police Minister Stuart Nash and Commissioner Mike Bush.

Mr Bush says the new helicopters are a fantastic acquisition which will significantly increase the capability of our Air Support Unit.

“These new helicopters allow for increased passenger capacity and have greater fuel carriage.

“As a result, these Eagle helicopters have the capability to fly from Auckland to Wellington without needing to refuel,” says Mr Bush.

Police will maintain its 24/7 Air Services coverage, which equates to approximately 3,300 planned flying hours annually.

“The public can expect the same excellent service provided by our Air Support Unit and we look forward to working with our new supplier.

“I want to acknowledge the extremely vital and important role within Police that the Air Support Unit does in helping to keep our community safe 24 hours a day.



“In the past 12 months, our Eagle crew have attended more than 6,000 incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau and further afield.

“The Police officers aboard Eagle attend a wide variety of jobs.

Not only has Eagle successfully assisted in tracking and locating countless offenders, Police have also used Eagle to locate and rescue dozens of missing people, both on land and at sea,” says Mr Bush.

In May, two adults and a child were reported in severe distress after their boat capsized one evening while attempting to cross the Port Waikato bar.

Police aboard the Eagle helicopter were able to locate the trio in the sea in the darkness and with the support of Surf Lifesaving crew and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the group were rescued and provided with critical medical treatment, which undoubtedly saved their lives and prevented a tragic outcome.

“Our Police helicopters also provide us with the ability to respond to incidents within minutes, which was evident when Eagle landed on the Auckland Motorway earlier this year to allow Police officers to provide first aid to a person who was critically injured,” says Mr Bush.

The Eagle helicopters will be located at the new Onehunga base for the Air Support Unit, after relocating from Mechanics Bay.

The move will have minimal impact on response times by Eagle to jobs around Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 