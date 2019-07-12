Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rachel Reese seeks re-election to Nelson Mayoralty

Friday, 12 July 2019, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Rachel Reese

I can confirm that I will seeking a third term as Mayor for Nelson City in order to finish the job I started 6 years ago. I acknowledge that momentum over the last term has not been as brisk as that of my inaugural term and have been open around past frustrations with Council’s day to day direction of activities in this regard. With recent positive recruitment at the top level we have returned to speed with some good wins and visible headway made on key goals.

Ground work over the last three years is now paying dividends. The major Neale Park and Corder Park pump station upgrades are reaching fruition, the new airport terminal is nearly complete and organisers of hugely successful Nelson events such as Bay Dreams and the Adam Chamber Music Festival are already gearing up for repeat performances. On top of that we’ve succeeded in attracting the upcoming England/NZ match for Saxton Cricket Oval and pitching for the mountain biking Enduro World Series while also helping to secure strong investment for our key industries. Through attracting talent and investment in value-add industries, Nelson now has the highest proportion of research, science and technology employees of any city in the country. This confidence in the region’s capability recently saw Cawthron Institute secure $6M from the Provincial Growth Fund toward building the new National Algae Centre right here.

Less visible by nature is the work that has continued over this term in upgrading the city's essential (largely underground) infrastructure and the ongoing work toward restoring our region's indigenous biodiversity and treasured waterways. And while all this has been going on, we've also been able to demonstrate sound financial management with achievement of the highest credit rating for councils in New Zealand of a Standard and Poor’s AA grade.



But there’s more to do. CBD enhancements are just getting off the ground and we’ve finally secured significant funding and attention from NZTA towards finding a solution to the pressure on Nelson's transport network. It would be a great shame if these key projects could not be pursued.

I believe I have shown a deep commitment to the people and prosperity of Nelson and look forward to working with the new Council Chief Executive in order to deliver the measurable gains we all seek in a third Mayoral term.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Rachel Reese on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 