Update: Serious crash, South Waikato
Friday, 12 July 2019, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the serious
crash on State Highway 5 this afternoon.
Another person is
understood to have moderate injuries, and two have minor
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen