Crews battling major fire in Riccarton



Sixteen Fire and Emergency crews from across Canterbury are fighting a blaze at Antonio Hall in Riccarton. The building is fully involved in fire.

Fire and Emergency was called to the Hall about 5.20pm. A command unit is also on the scene. The fire has not spread beyond the hall.

Approximately 50 houses on Wharenui Road behind the Hall have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. No one is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

Riccarton Road is closed to traffic westbound from the intersection with Wharenui Road and Clyde Road and Middleton Road eastbound. Wharenui Road is closed between Riccarton Road and Lochee Road.

More information will be provided as the situation evolves.

