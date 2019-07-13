Serious crash, State Highway 12, Kaikohe

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on State Highway 12, east of Kaikohe.

Police were called about 3.25pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has critical injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

