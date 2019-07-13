Serious crash, State Highway 12, Kaikohe
Saturday, 13 July 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, State Highway 12, Kaikohe"
Emergency
services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on
State Highway 12, east of Kaikohe.
Police were called
about 3.25pm.
Initial reports indicate one person has
critical injuries.
The road is closed, with diversions in
place.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene.
