Serious crash, Te Teko
Sunday, 14 July 2019, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Te Teko"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious single-car crash on Galatea Road, Te
Teko.
Police were called about 7.20pm.
Initial reports
suggest one person has been injured.
The road is closed
between MacDonald Road and Te Mahoe School
Road.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
ENDS
