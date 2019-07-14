Serious crash, Te Teko

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on Galatea Road, Te Teko.

Police were called about 7.20pm.

Initial reports suggest one person has been injured.

The road is closed between MacDonald Road and Te Mahoe School Road.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

