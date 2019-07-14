Serious crash, Ngahinapouri, Waipa District

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Ngahinapouri, Waipa District.

Police received a report around 8:35pm that three cars had been involved in a collision at the intersection of Tuhikaramea Road and Gillard Road.

At least two people are injured, both seriously.

Tuhikaramea Road is closed between SH 39 and Gillard Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

