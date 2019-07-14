Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEAC Calls for HB to commit to "wellbeing" as Gisborne has

Sunday, 14 July 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

“CEAC Calls for HB to commit to “wellbeing” as Gisborne has.”

Sunday July 14th 2019.

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

After this May 2019 article "CEAC Calls for a Rail Inland Port for HB.” CEAC is now focusing on the new Labour Government “Local Government (Community Wellbeing) bill” which was passed in May 2019. http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1804/S00235/local-government-community-wellbeing-amendment-bill.htm

In this earlier article CEAC had clearly mentioned the importance of HB Councils to commit to “community wellbeing” but as of today we still see no mention of adopting this new bill in any council documents.

So our Government needs to “gently encourage these unwilling parties to adopt these positive changes, for the benefit of our communities wellbeing, and not leave it up to some other dysfunctional method currently clogging the process to protect our community health & wellbeing.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK1905/S00587/ceac-calls-for-a-rail-inland-port-for-hb.htm

QUOTE;

“Why is an “inland port” needed?
After talking with Kiwi Rail Management recently they advised our centre that why they were building an “inland port” at Palmerston North costing many millions, - they advised that the plan was to have a supply chain from the trucking industry feeding there new logistics Inland Port with export freight that Kiwi Rail were offering to send by rail to other export Inland Ports to transfer onto regional export ports, so HB does not yet have an ‘Inland Port’ hence there needs to be a “connectivity” between other Inland Port centres to each export regional export Port.



After the latest warning that “Current 2030 emissions targets unlikely to be met”

This week we saw this stark warning to Government that was received on 16th May but it was kept quiet, but now needs the light of day.
http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1905/S00132/current-2030-emissions-targets-unlikely-to-be-met.htm

Our HB Port Napier Port must have complete modal freight ‘connectivity to Palmerston North to the NZ network for us all to thrive in a rail rich future.

As to the road safety side of this issue remember this;
We are now calling for urgent action be taken by Government over the spiralling truck volumes causing danger and accidents plaguing NZ today.

• Government needs to force a total “reset” of NZTA because they are now clearly dysfunctional after many cases of wellbeing;
• failing truck brakes.
• Warrant of Fitness.
• trailer hitches.
• Truck drivers found cheating of log books, & drivers found working outside of regulatory hours,
• Several trucks catching fire.
• Increased fatalities showing no sign of being lowered.
• Lack of NZTA acting for residents reasonable resolutions for community ‘wellbeing’ mitigation.”

end


