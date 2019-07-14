Blenheim Police seek help from public

Police are asking the public to help find a person who assisted an injured man in Blenheim on Saturday 6 July.

The man was reportedly assaulted by four other men at an unknown location around 9.20pm.

He was found by a member of the public who took him to Blenheim Police Station.

If you are the person who assisted or you know who they are, please contact Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279.

Also, Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the assault or the main offender – thought to be a male in his early 20s with dark hair, wearing a long sleeve white dress shirt.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

