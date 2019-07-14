Police urge caution for road users along the Windy Gap

Police are advising road users using State Highway 5, between Taupo and Hawkes' Bay of a crash and high winds currently affecting the area.

A campervan on its side blocking southbound lane approximately 2 kilometres south of Te Haroto.

There were no reported injuries.

This partial blockage may remain for some time until the winds subside and the campervan can be removed.

Police and contractors are on site to ensure safety for road users.

Motorists especially those with high-sided vehicles, including caravans and campervans are advised to exercise extreme caution while driving in the area that's commonly known as the "Windy Gap".







