"Serious crash, Oakleigh"

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1, near Oakleigh, Northland.

Police were called about 4.50pm.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

