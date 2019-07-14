Serious crash, Oakleigh
Sunday, 14 July 2019, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Oakleigh"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1, near Oakleigh,
Northland.
Police were called about 4.50pm.
Initial
indications are there have been serious injuries.
The road
is closed with diversions in place.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the
area.
