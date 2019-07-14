Update: Serious crash, Oakleigh
Sunday, 14 July 2019, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Serious crash, Oakleigh"
Police can confirm one
person has died following the serious crash on State Highway
1 near Oakleigh.
One person has serious injuries, while
another has moderate injuries.
The road is expected to
remain closed for some time.
The Serious Crash Unit will
examine the
scene.
ENDS
