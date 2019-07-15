Two-vehicle crash, Wairau Valley
Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car
and a bus in Wairau Valley, Auckland.
The collision
occurred near the intersection of Target Road and Wairau
Road about 6.30am.
Initial reports indicate one person is
trapped.
Police are advising motorists to expect
delays.
