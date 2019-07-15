Eastern Police remind trampers to plan and prepare

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart:

Eastern Police are reminding trampers and walkers to prepare before heading out this winter.

Whether it’s a multi-day tramp or a day-walk, people are urged to plan their trips, prepare for all conditions, and properly equip themselves before setting off.

This includes making sure you take a locator beacon with you, which can be bought or hired, and can help Police and Search and Rescue teams quickly identify your location.

Police urge people to be especially mindful of conditions during winter, with shorter days and below freezing temperatures at night.

Remember:

Plan your trip — seek local advice and knowledge if you are unfamiliar with terrain and conditions, and thoroughly plan your route before heading out.

Tell someone — let your friends or family know where you are going, and let them know when to raise the alarm if you don’t return.

Beware of the weather — our weather is very unpredictable and can deteriorate quickly.

Check the forecast and expect weather changes.

Know your limits — don’t push your physical limits and experience in unfamiliar or dangerous terrain.

Take the right supplies and equipment — make sure you have the right clothing for the conditions, and emergency rations for the worst case scenario.

Take appropriate means of communication.

Think — if you get into trouble, can you call for help? Who knows where you are? Do you have the clothing, food and equipment to stay safe until help arrives?

More information about staying safe in the great outdoors can be found at the Mountain Safety Council website - mountainsafety.org.nz - or adventuresmart.org.nz.











