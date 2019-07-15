Thames Centennial Pool closed until further notice
Monday, 15 July 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
Our Thames Centennial Pool is closed until further notice
due to a burst water main outside the pool.
Contractors
are currently onsite fixing the fault, however they are
unsure at this stage how long it will take.
Updates will
be published on our website and Facebook page.
We
apologise or any inconvenience this may cause and thank you
for your
patience.
