Blind Foundation Guide Dogs are not self-raising

There are many ingredients needed to breed and train a Blind Foundation guide dog and on Bikkie Day, Friday 26 July, the most important one is you.

Bakers across New Zealand are preparing to host Bikkie Day parties and it’s your chance to eat some delicious bikkies while supporting guide dogs, a life-changing service which is entirely funded by charitable donations.

Guide dogs act as the eyes for Kiwis who are blind or have low vision. They have a huge responsibility and are charged with making what could potentially be a life or death decision when navigating hazards. They’re one of the ways the Blind Foundation help people retain their freedom and independence after vision loss to move around safely and confidently.

Far from self-raising, it takes nearly two years and a significant investment to raise and train a guide dog. Starting with a sophisticated breeding programme, their development includes dedicated volunteer puppy raisers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in, and training and support from specialist trainers.

Blind Foundation Guide Dogs operations manager Wendy Mellberg Haecker says: “Our guide dogs have big roles, and the positive impact they have on the people they support who are blind or have low vision is priceless. We couldn’t do it without the generous support of the public.

“Last year over 1,135 bakers from all over New Zealand raised more than $100,000. We hope you join us in supporting Bikkie Day and raising the dough for guide dogs.”

For more information visit: bikkieday.org.nz











