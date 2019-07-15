Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Smartest Street Scoops Up A Smart City Award

Monday, 15 July 2019, 12:40 pm
Press Release: McKay

Madden Street in Auckland, also known as New Zealand’s smartest street, has been recognised for it’s technologically advanced smart city attributes – picking up an award in the smart city Sustainable Infrastructure category at the Asia Pacific Awards. Now in its fifth year, SCAPA recognises the most outstanding smart city projects in Asia/Pacific, excluding Japan (APeJ) across a total of 14 functional smart city award categories. This year 17 projects were named as the best in Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) chosen from a total of 58 finalists across APeJ.

The project, which was a collaboration between Spark NZ, Auckland Transport, NB SmartCities, Cisco and Panuku Development Auckland, utilises IoT technology to demonstrate how 5G will impact the way citizens interact with technology on a daily basis through the installation of sensors in rubbish bins, car park spaces, street lights, pavements, and air monitors. The devices, which are installed along a 300-metre stretch, collect and analyse data across the street – enabling real-time data sharing and insight into street activity. From a practical perspective, this means notifying officials when bins need emptying, monitoring and controlling lighting output and analysing air quality on the street – enabling services to run in an efficient and ‘smart’ manner.

The existing street lights on Madden Street were replaced with NB SmartCities state of the art smart LED lights which are installed with a smart city module which is built directly into the unit, thus avoiding cluttered network infrastructure and resulting in ‘smart installations’ that neatly accompany the LED. CCTV, Public WiFi, and Air Quality Sensors can all be deployed through the smart light, enabling councils and providers to streamline city services and create a more sustainable urban environment.



The award win highlights the benefits derived from just a single street of smart infrastructure, demonstrating the huge potential of rolling out smart city elements on a larger scale. While this may sound daunting and expensive, with NZTA funding currently available for LED conversion, smart city modules can become a natural part of city upgrades.

Council’s have the potential to save costs through rolling out more efficient lighting, reducing Co2 emissions, reducing the need for manual human interventions, and gathering the data to enable high value decision making to manage assets more efficiently. With New Zealand now on the map after collecting three smart city award wins at the Asia Pacific Awards, the feasibility of implementing smart city initiatives is no longer in question.

Adam O’Connor, NZ Manager at NB SmartCities, said: “the sustainable infrastructure award win highlights just what is possible when you leverage LED infrastructure to deploy ‘Smart City Elements’ such as CCTV, WiFI, and IoT Sensors. Our LED and Smart City Module technology is proven, and we are deploying at scale in New Zealand and internationally. However, to unlock the true value and potential of street light infrastructure, councils are required to change their mindset and look to their most important assets – ‘street lights’ – as the base line infrastructure to deploy smart street technology.”

“We are now expanding our footprint and promoting small cell inclusion within our smart city modules that are neatly housed within the street lights. Updating our clients’ existing assets has proven to be the most efficient methodology for smart city rollouts. A good example of that is our recent small cell inclusion with our GYRO lights in Copenhagen – with this falling naturally into an existing network of 800 cells. This is a design that has been coined by collaboration between our telco and light engineers to ensure light upgrades are optimized to their full potential”


“Smart city sensors, energy efficient LEDs, programmable drivers, and air quality sensors not only represent an opportunity to save energy and costs for councils, but they can legitimately improve quality of life for city dwellers. As we move into an age of energy consciousness, preserving our assets and creating more sustainable cities is crucial to our future and smart city infrastructure is the way in which we will achieve these goals” says Adam.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from McKay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region.

More than 378 people handed in 542 guns and there was a mixed reaction from firearms owners. The total compensation cost amounted to $1,022,599... More>>

 

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 