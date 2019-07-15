Hawke’s Bay businesses supporting biodiversity



Local businesses are getting behind Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay, with three signing up to become Biodiversity Guardians in the last month.

As Small Business Biodiversity Guardians, FreEnergy Solar Solutions, BEL Group Dairy Farms, and Central Districts Pest Control are helping grow the Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Endowment Fund, the Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay’s Project Fund which supports biodiversity projects on the ground, and the Biodiversity HB events fund.

Freenergy owner Aaron Duncan says joining the guardians was a natural fit. “We started FreEnergy because we were seeing changes in weather patterns, species extinction, and biodiversity loss and wanted to do something about it, so joined the solar industry. Joining Biodiversity Guardians is a complete fit for us, and a logical next step.”

As a progressive dairy farming business in Central Hawke’s Bay and last year’s winners of the Balance Farm Environment Awards, BEL Group are committed to growing their business while looking after the environment. Sustainability Lead Rob Barry says “becoming a Biodiversity Guardian aligned with our values and our commitment to the environment. We really want to see more local businesses sign up to support this great cause.”







Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Guardians Chair Kay Griffiths says she’s excited to see more businesses coming on board. “It’s great to see local businesses backing us, and we want to encourage more people to join with us. Together we can make a real difference to our precious environment and the native biodiversity that relies on it.”

These businesses join other Small Business Biodiversity Guardians such as the Conservation Company, Plant Hawke’s Bay, and Mangarara - The Family Farm. Corporate Guardians include Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, EIT, Hawke’s Bay Airport, Napier City Council, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, and University of Waikato.

Organisations as well as individuals, families, schools, and marae can become Biodiversity Guardians by joining up on the website.



