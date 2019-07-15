Auckland Council monthly housing update for July



Almost 90 per cent of Auckland’s new dwellings consented in May were in urban areas, and 62 per cent were denser housing types such as apartments and townhouses.

Penny Pirrit, Director Urban Growth and Housing at Auckland Council says the figures from council’s latest housing report reflect what is set out in Auckland’s long-term growth plan.

“The Auckland Plan, which looks 30-years ahead, states that most future growth will occur within the existing urban areas, with less sprawl into rural areas, so it’s pleasing to see the consenting data reflect this.

“The change in Auckland’s housing stock is becoming more pronounced and this is being driven by increasing numbers of Aucklanders wanting to live close to work, near commuting options and in low-maintenance properties.”

“The Unitary Plan is enabling more homes to be built in areas where people want to live. By removing much of the density controls that prevented intensification in some parts of the city, we’ve made it easier for new types of homes to be delivered for Aucklanders,” says Mrs Pirrit.

Auckland’s improving public transport networks are also influencing where new homes are built, with 29 per cent of new dwellings consented within 1500 metres walking distance of a rapid transport network.

Key findings:

• 1657 dwellings were consented in May 2019.

• In the year ending May 2019, 13,881 dwellings were consented in the region.

• 35 per cent of new dwellings consented in May 2019 were houses, 28 per cent were apartments and 37 per cent were townhouses, flats, units, retirement village units, or other types of attached dwellings.

• 238 dwellings were consented on Housing New Zealand or Tāmaki Regeneration Company owned land in May 2019.

• 1582 dwellings consented in May 2019 were inside the RUB. Over the past 12 months, 94 per cent of new dwellings consented were inside the RUB.

• 29 per cent of dwellings consented were inside the 1500m walking catchments of the rapid transport network in May 2019.

• 1238 dwellings were ‘completed’ by having a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC) issued in May 2019.

• In the year ending May 2019, 10,107 dwellings had a CCC issued.

The full report can be found on Knowledge Auckland here.







