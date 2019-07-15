$1.2million for Coromandel facilities

Seven projects around the district to provide improved public facilities at visitor hotspots have been chosen to receive a total of $1.2 million from the central government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

Tairua will see a new toilet block facility being built beside the Pepe St reserve thanks to a $417,601 TIF grant. This financial injection will allow our Council to demolish the existing block and construct a bigger toilet with larger capacity.

The other successful projects are:

• $56,961 for changing facilities, toilet and septic tank upgrade at Adams Road, Thornton Bay, Thames Coast.

• $63,275 to upgrade and increase the capacity of the toilet and to seal the car park at Te Karo Bay (Sailor's Grave).

• $301,835 for new, larger capacity toilets and to seal the car park at Hot Water Beach.

• $98,474 to build a pedestrian footbridge and boardwalk to provide safe access to the beach at Taiwawe Stream, Hot Water Beach.

• $238,504 for a new, larger toilet complex at Brown Street, Thames.

• $95,088 for a larger toilet facility, and to put in a deep bore, pump and filtration unit to improve water supply issues at Tapu Domain, Thames Coast.

All of these projects will be constructed in the coming 12 months.

Our Council's vision is to provide quality services and facilities for visitors and permanent residents on the Coromandel, to make the most out of our tourism growth and give visitors and local’s better experiences.

The Coromandel is a vital part of New Zealand’s tourism attraction and it is an important sector for economic growth as it provides jobs and infrastructure.







During the summer, visitor numbers can peak to up to 500,000 people, so we need to provide facilities and services to cope with this.

The New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy also sets out a number of priorities to make sure that tourism supports thriving and sustainable regions across New Zealand. The strategy highlights our communities having adequate infrastructure and facilities to cater to large numbers on the Coromandel during holiday times. You can read more about it here.





