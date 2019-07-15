Sir Ranulph Fiennes in Auckland on Wedndesday

'World’s greatest explorer’ Sir Ranulph Fiennes in Auckland on Wedndesday, 17 July

20 July 2019 marks 100 years since the birth of Sir Edmund Hillary

Sir Ranulph Fiennes, named by The Guinness Book of Records as the ‘world’s greatest living explorer’, is speaking at the Himalayan Trust Gala Dinner in Auckland this Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Fiennes is the keynote speaker at the Gala Dinner to celebrate the legacy of our own great explorer, Sir Edmund Hillary. The dinner is one of a series of celebrations around the country marking the centenary of Sir Edmund Hillary, who was born on July 20, 1919.

“Sir Ed Hillary was a great explorer and a truly great man,” said Fiennes. “Hillary always described himself as just an ordinary chap. But the fact that an ordinary chap from New Zealand achieved one of the greatest feats of all time when he reached the summit of Everest really captured my imagination as a boy. His achievements as an explorer and his philanthropic work through the Himalayan Trust have always inspired me. It’s an honour to be asked to speak at Hillary’s centenary dinner.”

Sir Ranulph has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure. His adventures range from being the first and only person to circumnavigate both the North and South Pole, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, the scaling of Everest at the age of 65, and cutting off his own frostbitten fingers.

John Loof, General Manager of the Himalayan Trust, said: “Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of breath-taking adventures. We are looking forward to an evening of wild tales from his expeditions over the last 50 years.







“This centenary year is a great opportunity to acknowledge Sir Ed’s example of generosity, adventure and his “can-do” attitude to helping others. The Himalayan Trust Gala Dinner will raise vital funds to help remote communities in the Himalayan region of Nepal, still one of the poorest countries in the world. By raising funds for Nepal, we are celebrating Sir Ed’s centenary as he would have wished.”

Also speaking at the Gala Dinner will be Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary, an explorer and philanthropist in his own right. The writer, comedian, satirist, and documentary-maker Te Radar will be the Master of Ceremonies.

