Gwynn Compton announces ambitious transport plan



Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton has unveiled an ambitious transport plan that would see Kāpiti’s communities better connected with each other as well as the rest of the Wellington region.

Kāpiti’s road transport links are set to improve significantly with the opening of Transmission Gully and the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway in the next two years, so in response Gwynn Compton’s plan has been built around fighting to get more public transport for the district - such as the extension of commuter rail to Ōtaki - and investing in expanding and improving Kāpiti’s network of shared cycling, riding, and walking pathways.

“The Kāpiti Coast has benefitted from a sizeable investment in road transport with the Kāpiti Expressway and Transmission Gully, but what’s been lacking over that time is a corresponding investment in meaningful improvements to public transport. Fast, frequent, reliable, and accessible public transport is a key part of any commuter network, and there’s a clear and growing need for regional and central government to step up and invest in this space,” says Mr Compton.

With Gwynn Compton’s petition calling for the extension of commuter rail services to Ōtaki already building up a head of steam, his transport plan includes proposals which look to build better connections for all of Kāpiti’s communities.

“When Transmission Gully opens, we’re going to have an influx of people moving to Kāpiti because they see the district as a viable destination from which to commute into Wellington,” says Mr Compton.







“This is why I’m championing the extension of commuter rail to Ōtaki. Not only would this spur a range of improvements to the Wellington rail network that will help enable faster and more frequent trains to operate from Kāpiti into Wellington, but it will also provide better connections to jobs, education, healthcare, and other essential services for people from Ōtaki and further north.”

Other elements of Gwynn Compton’s plan call for connecting all of Kāpiti’s communities to a network of shared cycling, riding, and walking pathways, properly sealed and separated from road traffic where practical.

“The shared pathway alongside the new Expressway is a great start, but we need to continue to invest in improving and expanding our shared pathway network. I want to see every town and village on the Kāpiti Coast connected to a shared pathway network by 2030, including having better connections running east and west of the main Expressway north-south shared pathway.”

Given the regional nature of much of transport funding, Gwynn Compton is promising to be a strong advocate for Kāpiti to get more bus shelters built, explore options to expand the MonthlyPlus pass scheme to also include bus travel for those holding 10 trip train tickets so as to take pressure of rail commuter car parking, and to lobby for Kāpiti’s Metlink bus fleet to be fully electric by 2025.

Gwynn Compton’s plan also calls for the rollout of more electric vehicle charging stations around the district to encourage the take up of electric vehicles and cater for growing demand. He also intends to back the Finish our Road campaign to have a full interchange built at Peka Peka as to avoid Waikanae’s roads being filled with more traffic, as well as to ensure Peka Peka and Te Horo aren’t cut off from the rest of the Kāpiti Coast when the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway opens.

Full details of Gwynn Compton’s transport plan can be found at www.gwynncompton.co.nz/policies

