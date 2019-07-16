SH 5 closed to high-sided vehicles - State Highway 5

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks' Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country's major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have.



Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

"The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated," says Ron Mark. "It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future."



Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: "He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand."



NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications.