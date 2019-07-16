SH 5 closed to high-sided vehicles - State Highway 5 -
Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 5 is currently closed to all high-sided
vehicles, including campervans, caravans, and to
motorcycles, due to windy weather conditions.
This will be
reassessed later this morning.
Affected motorists are
asked to delay their travel if possible, and all motorists
are asked to drive with
care.
