Arrest made following Hawera incident

About 8:40am Police were called to a report of a man damaging another person's car on Waihi Road, Hawera.

The alleged offender had what appeared to be a firearm.

Cordons were put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

The AOS searched an address on Waihi Road but did not locate the alleged offender or firearm and cordons were stood down.

Police continued to make enquiries in the area and arrested a man at an address in the Okaiawa area shortly before 2pm.

An air rifle was also recovered at the Okaiawa address.

A 27-year-old man will appear in Hawera District Court on 21 July charged with wilful damage.











