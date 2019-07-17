Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council declared a climate emergency – now what?

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Aucklanders are invited to have their say on Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Action Framework, which opens today.

The framework outlines 11 key moves to radically reduce emissions and to rapidly increase Auckland’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Our climate is changing and the time for action is now.

“Making major changes to our personal choices and individual behaviour, to our systems and to our structures will create collective action.

“The reality is, we need to transform our economy, our relationship with the environment, and our way of life.

“We are asking Aucklanders to help us develop the actions we need to take to prepare our region for the challenges of climate change”. – Mayor Phil Goff

