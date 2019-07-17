Collection events for prohibited firearms start this week

Firearms collection events for buy-back and amnesty will be held this week on the West Coast.

The first event is at Fox Glacier Community Centre on Friday 19 July from 9am until 12pm.

The second event is at Hokitika on Saturday 20 July as Seaview Lodge starting at 10am and running until 2pm.

The third event is at Greymouth on Sunday 21 July at the Cobden League Club, from 9am until 12.30pm.

Police is supporting firearms owners to hand-in either prohibited firearms or firearms under the amnesty at a local collection event as part of the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

“We want to ensure these changes are as accessible and easy to navigate as possible,” says Acting Tasman District Commander Mike Foster.

“Ultimately we hope to never again see the kind of harm that we know these types of firearms are capable of causing.

“It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealand.”

Police will run a number of local collection events until the buy-back and amnesty period ends on 20 December 2019.

Please note that if you have more than 10 firearms, or your firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited, please don’t come to a collection event.

Instead, complete Police’s online notification form at www.police.govt.nz.

“Safety is crucial, so before coming to an event, owners must clear all firearms of all ammunition and put them and any parts in a safe carry bag.







"To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the Police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and each individual part they are bringing along.”

Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (driver’s licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearms or parts you wish to hand in to Police.

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800311311.

