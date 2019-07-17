ORC taking to the skies

17 July 2019



ORC taking to the skies to check for land-use impacts on water quality



Starting next week, the Otago Regional Council (ORC) will undertake flights across Otago to monitor and check for sediment disturbance and discharges to water from winter grazing practices and other land-use activities.

ORC encourages farmers to use best practice approaches to grazing stock over the winter, including leaving sufficient buffer zones between stock and waterways, not grazing on steep slopes, and planting native trees and flaxes between waterways and paddocks.

“These measures help stop topsoil from clogging up waterways, and will reduce harmful contaminants such as nitrogen, phosphorus and E. coli from entering our waterways,” said Peter Winder, (Acting) General Manager for Regulatory Services.

ORC teams will follow up on any non-compliant issues seen from the air, with responses ranging from education and advice, through to enforcement notices and prosecution.

ends







© Scoop Media

