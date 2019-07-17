Auckland Airport announces 2019 He Tangata grants recipients

17 July 2019

Four South Auckland schools, a waste minimisation programme, and a community food hub are among the recipients of Auckland Airport’s 2019 He Tangata grants, an annual community giving programme.

“Auckland Airport is focused on being a good neighbour in South Auckland, and we are delighted to be able to support these organisations and the great work they do in our local communities,” said Mary-Liz Tuck, General Manager Corporate Services.

“All of these organisations empower local people by supporting education, helping residents into sustainable employment, and by carrying out work to protect the environment.”

This year Auckland Airport is distributing $50,000 through He Tangata grants. Each organisation is receiving $5000 for their programme or project. Applications cannot be submitted for a grant, instead a panel of local experts are engaged to identify organisations to support.

“The He Tangata grants are unique as we draw upon the insight and knowledge of our trusted panel of local experts, including members of local community boards, media outlets and business associations, to find the organisations that are making a positive difference in their communities.”

Four South Auckland schools are He Tangata grant recipients this year including Manurewa High School’s Maker Space. The school-wide initiative provides students with a designated space to ‘create and make’, with technologies such as 3-D models; a website; an app or technology-based products, which can then be sold. The Maker Space also helps students to seek employment opportunities in related technology fields.







Mangere East (ME) Family Services Talking Rubbish initiative has several programmes which help to restore and protect the local environment. The organisation runs waste reduction workshops and provides support at community events to help reduce waste. Talking Rubbish also educates people to reduce and reuse waste as well as grow food and reconnect with the environment.

The Papatoetoe Food Hub is an initiative that is all about community and food. It aims to nurture and develop new approaches to good food for the local community, to encourage people to make better food choices. The community-driven project includes operation of a café and kitchen five days a week, as well as running a wide range of activities including school holiday programmes and cooking classes for adults and children. The hub also trains and upskills local people to work in the café.

The 2019 He Tangata grants recipients are as follows:

Ōtara - The Community Builders Trust

Māngere - Southern Cross Campus School - wellbeing project

Mangere East (ME) Family Services - Talking Rubbish

Māngere Connect

Māngere Central Primary School - STEM programme

Papatoetoe - Project Wy

Papatoetoe - Papatoetoe Food Hub

Ōtahuhu - Ōtahuhu Māngere Youth Group

Manurewa - Manurewa High School - Maker Space

Papakura - Papakura High School - pathways to employment initiatives



