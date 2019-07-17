Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Airport announces 2019 He Tangata grants recipients

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

17 July 2019

Four South Auckland schools, a waste minimisation programme, and a community food hub are among the recipients of Auckland Airport’s 2019 He Tangata grants, an annual community giving programme.

“Auckland Airport is focused on being a good neighbour in South Auckland, and we are delighted to be able to support these organisations and the great work they do in our local communities,” said Mary-Liz Tuck, General Manager Corporate Services.

“All of these organisations empower local people by supporting education, helping residents into sustainable employment, and by carrying out work to protect the environment.”

This year Auckland Airport is distributing $50,000 through He Tangata grants. Each organisation is receiving $5000 for their programme or project. Applications cannot be submitted for a grant, instead a panel of local experts are engaged to identify organisations to support.

“The He Tangata grants are unique as we draw upon the insight and knowledge of our trusted panel of local experts, including members of local community boards, media outlets and business associations, to find the organisations that are making a positive difference in their communities.”

Four South Auckland schools are He Tangata grant recipients this year including Manurewa High School’s Maker Space. The school-wide initiative provides students with a designated space to ‘create and make’, with technologies such as 3-D models; a website; an app or technology-based products, which can then be sold. The Maker Space also helps students to seek employment opportunities in related technology fields.



Mangere East (ME) Family Services Talking Rubbish initiative has several programmes which help to restore and protect the local environment. The organisation runs waste reduction workshops and provides support at community events to help reduce waste. Talking Rubbish also educates people to reduce and reuse waste as well as grow food and reconnect with the environment.

The Papatoetoe Food Hub is an initiative that is all about community and food. It aims to nurture and develop new approaches to good food for the local community, to encourage people to make better food choices. The community-driven project includes operation of a café and kitchen five days a week, as well as running a wide range of activities including school holiday programmes and cooking classes for adults and children. The hub also trains and upskills local people to work in the café.

The 2019 He Tangata grants recipients are as follows:

Ōtara - The Community Builders Trust
Māngere - Southern Cross Campus School - wellbeing project
Mangere East (ME) Family Services - Talking Rubbish
Māngere Connect
Māngere Central Primary School - STEM programme
Papatoetoe - Project Wy
Papatoetoe - Papatoetoe Food Hub
Ōtahuhu - Ōtahuhu Māngere Youth Group
Manurewa - Manurewa High School - Maker Space
Papakura - Papakura High School - pathways to employment initiatives

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions.

Agricultural emissions make up nearly half of New Zealand’s total emissions profile and are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 