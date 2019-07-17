Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Man Takes Command of Navy Ship HMNZS Hawea

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force


17 July 2019


Sitting in assembly at Auckland Grammar School, Year 13 prefect Ethan Moser heard an announcement for a Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Open Day.

“A day off school sounded good, so I went along,” he said. “I was hooked from there.”

Eight years later last month Lieutenant Moser has taken command of HMNZS Hawea, one of the RNZN’s inshore patrol vessels.

He assumed command from Lieutenant Troy Gorden, receiving the Ship’s Symbol of Command – a kotiate (short club) – and affirming “I have the ship” to Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor and HMNZS Hawea’s ship’s company in a ceremony on 12 July.

Lieutenant Moser, from Greenlane, Auckland, has always loved the outdoors and the ocean. He is keen on waterpolo and swimming and most summers as a child were spent at his grandmother’s bach in Whitianga.

He had not thought about the RNZN as a career until that Navy Open Day.

“Joining the Navy was the best decision I have made,” he said. “I signed on as a Midshipman in 2011, when I was 18. I had enrolled in a business degree at the University of Auckland, and completed one semester, but I wasn’t sure where that would take me.”

He was able to finish the degree through the RNZN’s Tangaroa Scholarship Scheme, which allows Midshipmen to undertake full-time study on a salary. During semester breaks he worked for the RNZN as a junior officer.

Following his degree, he pursued warfare officer training. He was dux of his Officer of the Watch (Basic) course, and followed up with dux achievements in warfare courses in New Zealand and at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Watson in Sydney.



He served nine months on exchange on the HMAS Ballarat frigate in 2017.

“That experience was amazing – to be representing New Zealand as an officer on a foreign operational warship was a great experience.”

Being taking command of HMNZS Hawea his career highlight was deploying to Fiji on inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Taupo as Executive Officer.

“Our ship’s company had a great attitude and culture. I have always been told that it is the people who make the difference – this deployment highlighted that for me.”

He was on leave in Whitianga when he got the phone call from his career manager to say he was getting command of HMNZS Hawea.

“Since I joined the Navy I have always wanted to become a Commanding Officer,” he said. “I was heading to the Whitianga boat ramp to go fishing for the day and after hearing that news I couldn’t stop smiling.

“The day couldn’t get any better from there.”


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 