Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Designer gardens open their gates this November!

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Garden DesignFest

17 July 2019

Garden design enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that Auckland’s premier designer garden showcase, the Auckland Garden DesignFest, is back for 2019!

Celebrating the very best of New Zealand garden design excellence, the fifth biennial Auckland Garden DesignFest will be held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2019.

This two-day event will allow visitors the rare opportunity to explore 16 of Auckland’s very best, professionally designed gardens, most of which have never been opened for public viewing.

15 designers have been confirmed for the 2019 DesignFest. The talented line-up includes; Xanthe White Design, Trish Bartleet, Dan Mackay, Andy Hamilton, Trudy Crerar, Mel Robinson, Damian Wendelborn, Craig Steiner, Jan Hart, Deb Hardy, Val Puxty, Adam Jones, Kate Ryan, Louise Hanlon and Ian Henderson. Gardens included in the DesignFest are selected by a panel of experts from the Garden Design Society of New Zealand.

Each of the designers will be on-site, giving visitors the chance to meet some of New Zealand’s leading garden design professionals. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions and seek design advice, taking home ideas for enhancing their own gardens and outdoor entertaining areas.

The fundraising event, organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, will once again support selected children’s charities; Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, Garden to Table and Rotary Club of Newmarket Charitable Trust.



Deb Hardy, Auckland Garden DesignFest Joint Chairperson, says; “We are thrilled to be back for 2019 with a diverse range of beautiful Auckland gardens. We trust that visitors will have a fabulous weekend, immersing themselves in excellent design showcased across a range of sites, client briefs and budgets. We look forward to inspiring you.”

Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest are available from iTICKET, plus various garden retailers and onsite at the garden gate. Visitors can choose from $65 all garden tickets or $10 single garden access. See website for early bird ticket offers, available now until 15 September.


Bus tours with garden design experts are also available. These will be in high-demand so visitors are encouraged to book early.

For more information and updates on the 2019 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz or follow Auckland Garden DesignFest on Facebook and Instagram.

-Ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Garden DesignFest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 