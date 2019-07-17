Designer gardens open their gates this November!

17 July 2019

Garden design enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that Auckland’s premier designer garden showcase, the Auckland Garden DesignFest, is back for 2019!

Celebrating the very best of New Zealand garden design excellence, the fifth biennial Auckland Garden DesignFest will be held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2019.

This two-day event will allow visitors the rare opportunity to explore 16 of Auckland’s very best, professionally designed gardens, most of which have never been opened for public viewing.

15 designers have been confirmed for the 2019 DesignFest. The talented line-up includes; Xanthe White Design, Trish Bartleet, Dan Mackay, Andy Hamilton, Trudy Crerar, Mel Robinson, Damian Wendelborn, Craig Steiner, Jan Hart, Deb Hardy, Val Puxty, Adam Jones, Kate Ryan, Louise Hanlon and Ian Henderson. Gardens included in the DesignFest are selected by a panel of experts from the Garden Design Society of New Zealand.

Each of the designers will be on-site, giving visitors the chance to meet some of New Zealand’s leading garden design professionals. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions and seek design advice, taking home ideas for enhancing their own gardens and outdoor entertaining areas.

The fundraising event, organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, will once again support selected children’s charities; Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, Garden to Table and Rotary Club of Newmarket Charitable Trust.







Deb Hardy, Auckland Garden DesignFest Joint Chairperson, says; “We are thrilled to be back for 2019 with a diverse range of beautiful Auckland gardens. We trust that visitors will have a fabulous weekend, immersing themselves in excellent design showcased across a range of sites, client briefs and budgets. We look forward to inspiring you.”

Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest are available from iTICKET, plus various garden retailers and onsite at the garden gate. Visitors can choose from $65 all garden tickets or $10 single garden access. See website for early bird ticket offers, available now until 15 September.



Bus tours with garden design experts are also available. These will be in high-demand so visitors are encouraged to book early.

For more information and updates on the 2019 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz or follow Auckland Garden DesignFest on Facebook and Instagram.

