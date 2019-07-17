Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council and TLC ensure access to drinking water

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council and The Lines Company (TLC) have been working together to ensure that anyone in Ohakune affected by both the TLC planned three day rolling power outage and Council’s precautionary water safety notice are not without clean drinking water.

Council Chief Executive Clive Manley said that Council and TLC have an established relationship between management to enable an efficient and effective response in case of unusual events such as this occurring.

“Having a pre-planned outage coinciding with a weather event initiated water safety notice is very unusual and rare,” he said.

“Both organizations’ have been working to ensure that everyone affected has access to either bottled drinking water or the power outage information to allow them to boil enough water to cover any outage windows.

TLC have bottled water available on the corner of Ruapehu Rd and Shannon St for anyone that requires it, and Council has staff available to help anyone with special needs requiring additional help.

Ohakune New World have confirmed that they have received fresh stocks of bottled water and are confident that they can meet demand for people who prefer this to boiling water for drinking.”

TLC Chief Executive Sean Horgan said that we are having the outage to replace an aging power line and to strengthen backup supply to Ohakune.

“We had scheduled the outage during the school holidays as one of the customers effected is a local school.

“As a planned event all property owners were sent a notice by mail advising of the outage.



Current outage information showing what is happening now, and what is planned, is also available over the radio on Cruise FM and also on our website thelinescompany.co.nz under Faults/Outages/Works.

On the website people can see what streets are affected.

Everyone has power back on at night with most all properties re-energised by 4.00pm,” he said.

