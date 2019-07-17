Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gisborne theatres join global BYO Bottle campaign

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council


17/07/2019

Gisborne theatres join global BYO Bottle campaign to reduce plastics

Gisborne District Council has joined the international BYOBottle campaign in a commitment to reduce single-use plastic in its theatres.

The BYOBottle campaign engages performing artists, venues, event organisers and fans to reduce plastic waste in the entertainment industry by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at events.

The War Memorial Theatre is the first venue in New Zealand to sign up to the global initiative.

When attending events at the War Memorial Theatre and the soon to be reopened Lawson Field Theatre, patrons and performers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

Cultural activities manager Pene Walsh says the response so far has been super positive.

“We have been communicating with our hirers and theatre users to let them know about the changes and they have all been supportive. Every piece of single use plastic we refuse contributes to a cleaner Aotearoa.”

Bottled water is no longer sold in the theatres and all drinks come in recyclable glass bottles rather than plastic. Theatre hirers are also unable to sell bottled water and are asked to encourage their crew and artists to bring their own bottles.

Musical Theatre Gisborne is the first user group to get on board with the BYOBottle campaign during their season of Mama Mia.

Polystyrene and single use plastic cups can no longer be brought into the venue.

Theatre staff are working with hirers to convert from disposable cups to reusable ceramic and glass cups.



Hirers have also been asked to consider alternatives to individually packaged food items or to consider recyclable or biodegradable packaging.

Waste minimisation facilitator Darnelle Timbs says it is exciting to see Council theatres show leadership with this initiative.

“Encouraging water refills and tap water is a great step in the right direction and we hope to see other venues around the district and country follow suit to turn the tide on plastic pollution.

“This action is particularly timely given we are now in Plastic Free July – a global movement which has inspired millions of people around the world to refuse single-use plastic.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 