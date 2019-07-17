Overnight tree removal on SH1 for Dome Valley Safety

The NZ Transport Agency advises that contractors will be removing trees on State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley to prepare for safety improvements on this busy state highway.

Tree felling is planned for this Sunday night 21 July on the corner of State Highway 1 and Christine Place, north of Warkworth. The work will be completed over one night; the hours of work are from 6pm Sunday to 6am Monday, weather permitting.

Traffic management crews will put out road cones from 6pm and a stop-go lane closure will start from 7pm. During the felling of large trees, the road will be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users.

At times, this work will be noisy, and the crews will endeavour to complete the noisiest work before midnight.

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys, “ says Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“The work is being done overnight to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements in the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers. The work will be done in five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth.

This project is part of the government’s Safe Network Programme to prevent people from dying or being seriously injured on rural roads.

See more at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

